Microsoft restores custom Xbox Live gamerpic uploads after pausing the feature in March

Microsoft has restored the ability to upload custom Xbox Live gamerpics after pausing the feature in March.
The tech giant had temporarily removed the feature near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased demand amid stay-at-home orders around the world. Microsoft was looking to decrease the load on its moderation team during a time of increased activity.
If users tried to upload an image they would receive a message saying: “Sorry, we can’t upload your picture right now. Try again in a little while.” Windows Central reports that users can now access the feature again.
Microsoft saw a 42 percent year-over-year increase in its active Xbox live population during its last quarter amid the pandemic, which caused it to suspend some of its non-essential capabilities.
This latest move by Microsoft suggests that the load on Xbox services has decreased, which wouldn’t be surprising as several countries are slowly starting to lift restrictions.
Source: Windows Central
