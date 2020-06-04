PREVIOUS|
New OnePlus 8 series updates adds better photo compression and more

The battery life is supposed to get better too

Jun 4, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

The latest OxygenOS updates are rolling out now for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with a few worthwhile upgrades like the H.265 HEVC codec support and more.

According to a report from XDA Developers, OnePlus 8 models are being updated to version 10.5.8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users are going all the way to 10.5.10.

So far, the update has yet to roll out on either my OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, but it should be coming over the next few days.

The full patch notes are available below:

Patch notes

System

  • Optimized the touch and interaction experience
  • Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
  • Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
  • Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
  • Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches
  • Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message

  • Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages
  • Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera

  • Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
  • Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience
  • Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network

  • Improved the stability of communication
  • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
  • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Game Space

  • Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space

Source: XDA Developers, OnePlus

Comments