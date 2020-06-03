Global PC shipments expected to fall by seven percent in 2020: report

Global PC shipments are expected to fall by seven percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
A new report from Canalys says that although “the worst is behind us,” we can expect to see declines throughout the rest of the year as well.
“Though the PC market has been rattled by the impact of COVID-19, the worst is behind us as Q2, Q3 and Q4 are all expected to post smaller year-on-year shipment declines than Q1. This is mainly due to a return to a healthy supply chain and manufacturing base in China, which will serve pent-up demand in segments such as remote working and education,” the report reads.
Canalys expects that global PC and tablet shipments will fall seven percent from 395.6 million units in 2019 to 367.8 million units in 2020 and return to a growth of two percent in 2022.
“But it is important to keep things in perspective: a modest recovery from a weak 2020 will not see the PC market return to the highs of 2019 for some years to come,” the report states.
Interestingly, the report notes that consumers may move away from spending money on non-essential devices like iPads and other tablets.
Image credit: Canalys
