Amazon Alexa devices can now be used together like an intercom

Alexa just got a bit smarter

Jun 2, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Amazon has introduced a suite of features that allow those with multiple Alexa-powered smart devices to use them together at once.

Until this point, users have only been able to ‘Drop In’ on another Alexa user or device in the house for a one-on-one conversation.

Now, however, users will be able to ‘drop in on all devices’ tied to a single account. Amazon suggests that this might be useful when contacting family around the house to make dinner plans or even asking people what they want from the store.

Additionally, you can now share photos with your Alexa contacts from your Echo Show and the Alexa app. Recipients will be able to react with ‘laugh,’ ‘love’ and ‘wow’ animated emoji.

Source: Amazon

Comments