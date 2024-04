You can now play the first two hours of Assassin’s Creed Mirage free until April 30th. The free trial is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

You can download the free trial here.

To learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, check out our preview of the Ubisoft Bordeaux-developed game here.

Image credit: Ubisoft