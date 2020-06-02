Canada Revenue Agency opens ‘snitch line’ to report COVID-19 relief fund scams

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has launched a “snitch line” through which Canadians are asked to report people who are illegitimately claiming the government’s COVID-19 relief funding.
Now, the CRA’s National Leads Program is accepting information regarding the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS). The agency is specifically looking to hear about those somehow receiving CERB or CESB despite being ineligible or businesses “misusing” the wage subsidy program.
A full list of these kinds of offences can be found here.
Information of how to file a report can be found here. The CRA says you’ll be able to file a report anonymously and you will not be asked to provide personal information.
Two weeks ago, a Service Canada representative said there were at least 200,000 people who had applied and received twice the amount of CERB they were entitled to since the start of April. While the reports will help the CRA parse through these “double dippers,” the agency says they will ultimately have to pay the extra income back during next year’s tax season.
Via: CityNews
