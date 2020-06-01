Virgin Mobile Canada is launching a new app-based TV service and will be giving some customers early access on June 2nd.
The carrier says in addition to its mobile phone and home internet services, it is now going to provide a new alternative for members who rely on OTT services for their entertainment. The app-based service, which is called Virgin TV, doesn’t require a set top box or any installation, and will provide members with access to live TV and on-demand content.
A spokesperson from Virgin Mobile tells MobileSyrup that the early access will be open to all current Virgin Mobile internet members in Ontario and Quebec on June 2nd.
There currently aren’t any other details regarding the service, such as pricing, but we’ll learn more about the service once it opens up for early access.
A preview mode of the app provides details of which channels will be included.
- Cartoon Network
- CBC News Network
- CHRGD
- CNN
- Cottage Life
- Crave
- Crave + Movies + HBO
- CTV Comedy
- CTV Drama
- CTV Life
- CTV Sci-fi
- CTV News
- Discovery On-Demand
- Discovery Science
- Discovery Velocity
- Disney Channel On-Demand
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- DIY Network
- Documentary
- DTour
- E
- Family Channel
- Family Jr.
- Family On-demand
- TV1
- Fight Network
- Food Network
- FX
- History
- Hollywood Suite
- Investigation Discovery
- Kids Suite
- Lifetime
- Love Nature
- MTV
- Much
- Nat Geo Wild
- Out TV
- OWN
- Paramount Network
- Showcase
- Slice
- Smithsonian
- Sportsman Channel
- Starz
- Superchannel
- Totally Entertaining
- TLC
- Treehouse
- TSN
- W
- W Network
- YTV On-demand
- ICI Tele
- Telemag
- V
- TVA
- TFO
- Tele-Quebec
- Addik TV
- D
- Vie
- Casa
- Cine Pop
- Club Junior
- Elle Fictions
- Evasion
- Frissons TV
- Historia
- ICI Artv
- ICI Explora
- ICI RDI
- Investigation
- Disney La Chaine
- Max
- Mezzo Live HD
- Moi et cie
- Planete +
- Prise 2
- RDS
- Series Plus
- Super Ecran
- Telemagino
- TVA Sports
- VRAK
- Yoopa
- Zeste
- Z
Update:06/01/2020: An iPhone in Canada reader provided them with a list of the channels that’ll be available, via a preview mode of the app. We’ve added the discovered list to the above article.
