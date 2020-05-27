PREVIOUS|
Tesla lowers car prices in Canada by a few thousand dollars

Every car is a bit cheaper now, except for the new Model Y

May 27, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

Tesla has lowered its car prices in some locations around the world, including Canada.

This means that the ‘Standard Range Plus’ Model 3 currently costs $52,990 CAD. The last time MobileSyrup reported on Tesla pricing was last year when the Model 3 trim cost $55,010.

While not every car has had its price reduced by the same amount, it seems like every model and trim except for the Model Y has been given some kind of drop in price. Electrek is reporting that the price drop is likely to help increase demand as COVID-19 hits the automaker’s sales targets.

As of the time of writing the current Tesla prices are below:

Model S

  • Long Range  –$105,990 — (previous price, $108,990) — (mid-2019 price, $116,190)
  • Performance  — $130,990 — (previous price, $134,990) — (mid-2019 price, $130,990)

The Model X costs as follows:

  • Long Range  — $112,990 — (previous price, $115,990) — (mid-2019 price $124,190)
  • Performance  — $137,990 — (previous price, $141,990) — (mid-2019 price $138,990)

Model 3

  • Standard Range Plus  — $52,990 — (previous price, $54,990)
  • Long Range — $64,990 — (previous price, $65,990)
  • Performance —  $74,990 (no change)

Model Y

  • Long Range — $75, 990 (last reported prices $72,290) – (mid-2019 price $69,000)
  • Performance — $85,990 (last reported price $84,290 – (old price $81,000)

Source: Tesla, Electrek 

