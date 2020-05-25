Here’s how to watch the virtual Canadian Screen Awards ceremonies

Earlier this month, The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television confirmed that this year’s Canadian Screen Awards would shift to a digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the Screen Awards will be spread out among a series of virtual ceremonies that will be streamed online. These will take place from Monday, May 25th to Thursday, May 28th.
All events will be livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.
Here is the full schedule:
Monday, May 25th
- 7pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News
- 7:30pm ET– Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming
- 8pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary & Factual
Tuesday, May 26th
- 7pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s & Youth Programming
- 7:30pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle & Reality
Wednesday, May 27th
- 7pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs
- 7:30pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs & Performance
Thursday, May 28th
- 7pm ET — Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts
Confirmed Canadian narrators of the ceremonies so far include Toronto actor Eric McCormack (Will and Grace), Toronto public address announcer Herbie Kuhn (for the Toronto Raptors) and Stratford, Ontario journalist Lloyd Robertson (CTV’s W5). More Canadian stars will be confirmed for the shows closer to the time, says the Academy.
Notably, CBC’s acclaimed comedy series Schitt’s Creek leads the Screen Award TV nominations with a record of 26. The Song of Names, meanwhile, is the most-nominated in the film category with nine.
The full list of nominees can be found here.
Image credit: CBC
Source: CTV
