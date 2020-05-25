Vancouver’s Cowichan Valley to provide iPads to families with free Rogers data, Apple resources

The Cowichan Valley School District in Vancouver has purchased iPads that will help families and teachers with education at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Rogers is equipping the tablets with three months of free cellular data, while Apple is throwing in free books, apps and videos.
The initiative is intended to offer new educational opportunities for learners while teachers “plan a more fulsome online educational experience,” according to a Cowichan Valley School District press release.
Families will return the iPads for classroom use once schools reopen. As it stands, schools in B.C. will be able to reopen on a part-time, optional basis starting in June. Therefore, the iPads will help with educating kids who remain at home.
Last month, Apple and Rogers also partnered with Ontario’s Ministry of Education to provide 21,000 iPads to low-income families.
Source: Cowichan Valley School District Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments