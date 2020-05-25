PREVIOUS|
Nintendo sale offers deals on 2K games, Civilization VI and L.A. Noire

May 25, 2020

5:28 PM EDT

Nintendo is offering deals on a small variety of third-party games.

Sale highlights include 2K Games sport franchises games like NBA and WWE 2K18, L.A. Noire and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Below are some of the discounted games currently on sale:

You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.

