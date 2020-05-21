Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is military-ready

Samsung recently announced a new military-grade Galaxy S20 handset called the ‘S20 Tactical Edition’ that isn’t the typical heavy-duty smartphone
The phone features two layers of encryption to keep secret data and has access to tactical radios and other military mission systems. Additionally, there’s a mode that can turn the display on and off while a soldier is wearing night-vision goggles.
There’s also an interesting stealth mode that mutes LTE and RF broadcasts so that there’s no chance of eavesdropping. Further, there’s a way to unlock the phone in landscape mode to make it easier to access the handset while it’s mounted to a soldier’s chest.
The S20 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution that supports 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also features a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Camera-wise, there’s a rear-facing 12-megapixel wide shooter, a 64-megapixel 3x hybrid optic zoom, and an ultra-wide 12-megapixel shooter.
Samsung is releasing the S20 TE in the third quarter of the year to “select IT channel partners.” As a result, it’s unlikely the average person will be able to purchase the S20 Tactical Edition.
Comments