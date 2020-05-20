PREVIOUS|
Netflix drops full trailer for ‘Space Force’ comedy series starring Steve Carell

All ten episodes are being released on May 29th

May 20, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

Netflix has released theÂ full trailer for its upcoming comedy TV show called Space Force starring Steve Carell.

The new trailer offers a closer look at Steve Carrellâ€™s character, Mark R. Naird, whoâ€™s placed in charge of the new branch of the United States military, the Space Force.

Space Force includes several other famous faces including Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Jane Lynch (Marvelous Mrs.Â Maisel), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Noah Emmerich (The Americans).

The show, which is scheduled to premiere on May 29th, was co-created by Steve Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels. Itâ€™s meant to be a workplace comedy similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

As an avid fan of both of those shows, I sure hope Space Force lives up to the hype.

Image credit: Netflix

