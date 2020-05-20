PREVIOUS|
Google Meet may get new feature allowing users to blur their background

The service's competitors have had this feature for quite some time now

May 20, 2020

9:02 AM EDT

It appears that Google is working to make video conferencing easier for people with messy backgrounds, as the tech giant may be adding a background blur option on Meet.

9to5Google notes that version 41.5 of the Android app began rolling out on the Play Store, and it includes four strings of code that mention background blur. This indicates that Google is preparing to test the feature, starting with its Android app.

If Google is looking to add the feature to its Android app, then it is likely thinking of doing the same for its web platform, which is arguably where the service is used the most.

Itâ€™s currently unknown when users will start to get access to the feature, but Google usually reveals details about new features to G Suite admins before launching them.

Microsoft Teams has had this feature for years, and even Googleâ€™s own Duo has the option to blur your background. It now seems that Google hopes to catch up with its competitors. However, even with background blur, Meet lags behind Zoom, which allows users to completely replace their background with an image or video.

Google recently made Meet free for all users in an attempt to rival other services, and this latest news shows that it is looking for more ways to garner users.

Source: 9to5Google

