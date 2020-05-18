Apple Canada to open 12 retail stores in Canada this week

Apple, like so many other companies that shuttered its retail locations due to COVID‑19, is planning to re-open stores across the country this week.
A report from Bloomberg states that the company will open 25 stores in the United States and 12 in Canada this week.
Apple’s head of retail Deidre O’Brien published a note, stating, “nearly 100 of our stores globally have been able to open their doors… Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores.”
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Apple Canada says locations in BC, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia will open, however, locations in Ontario and Quebec will remain closed.
“We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to some of our stores in Canada this week. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering their support,” says Apple. “Our newly reopened stores will have significant safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings, and an adjusted schedule, to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers.”
Apple says customers will be able to secure Genius Bar reservations and purchase online and pick-up or drop-off through storefront or curbside service.
As far as Canadian locations, most locations will open starting Wednesday, May 20th 11:00 local time with reduced hours.
Check out the retail location hours from Apple Canada’s Store Finder search tool here.
