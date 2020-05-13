Apple Store app gets support for dark mode in latest update

The Apple Store app for iOS, which is an app that lets you shop for the latest Apple products and accessories, has received support for dark mode.
This comes after the tech giant recently added dark mode support to the Apple Support app last month.
The new interface for the Apple Store app is a combination of a true black and dark grey design. The interface will automatically change based on your general iPhone or iPad settings for dark mode.
“Browse, buy, and explore in dark mode, a dramatic new look that seamlessly integrates into the app,” Apple notes about the new redesign.
Aside from support for dark mode, the updated app also comes with bug fixes and other enhancements. You can download the latest version of the app from the App Store for free.
Source: 9to5Mac
