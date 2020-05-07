PREVIOUS|
Quebec police arrest two individuals in connection to cell tower fires

Seven cells towers have recently been found ablaze in the province

May 7, 2020

11:49 AM EDT

Quebec provincial police have made two arrests in relation to a series of cell tower fires in the province over the past week.

Since May 1st, seven cell towers in Quebec have been found ablaze. Police are questioning the two suspects, a man and woman in their 20s, to determine if they had a role in the fires.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted that these recent acts are serious criminal offences that carry severe penalties.

Police have not disclosed the individuals’ motives behind the fires. However, it is possible that they could be related to conspiracy theories that link 5G and COVID-19.

There has been a rise in the number of theories that link 5G deployment to the virus. Some theorists falsely claim that 5G deployment has created the virus, while some claim that COVID-19 is a coverup for 5G deployment.

The conspiracy theories first started gaining popularity in the U.K., where more than 50 cell towers have been set ablaze. There are also reports of similar attacks in Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Cyprus. The popularity surrounding the conspiracy theories is now making its way into North America.

Source: CBC News

