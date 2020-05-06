Sonos S2 app is coming out on June 8th: Here’s what you need to know

Sonos is releasing a new app for the first time in years.
While we don’t know that much about it, we do know how it will impact users with older Sonos systems so we’ll outline how it works below.
Going forward, all newly released or revamped Sonos products will only work with the S2 app. That means that The new Arc, the revamped Sonos Sub and the new Sonos Five will only work on the S2 app, because they work on the S2 platform.
If you have any of the older products that Sonos has included in its Trade Up program, they will not work with the new app. This includes the Connect, the original Play 5, and a few others that you can learn about in our prior reporting. If you have these products, they won’t work with the new Sonos products, but you’ll still be able to use them with the Sonos S1 app.
For example, I have some Ikea Symfonisk speakers and some Play Ones. When the new Sonos App comes out I can just move over to S2 and forget about S1. Only people with really old speakers will need to keep S1.
That means for most of us, we’re getting a really awesome app upgrade with support for high-quality sound profiles like 10-bit and, of course, Dolby Atmos in the new Arc.
Sonos also says the app will have enhanced security and a new user interface design. The company says this will make it easier for people to navigate and search for content in the app.
Users will even be able to save pre-set audio groups to make playing music in your office and living room at the same time super easy to do repeatedly.
Sonos will likely share more information about the app leading up to its release in June, but for now, that’s all we know.
