Microsoft to reveal Xbox Series X games on May 7

Microsoft has confirmed that it will reveal games for its Xbox Series X next-gen console during an Inside Xbox stream next week.
Specifically, the presentation will take place on Thursday, May 7th at 11am ET. Microsoft didn’t confirm specific viewing platforms, but Inside Xbox is regularly streamed on the company’s YouTube and Mixer channels.
You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.
Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX
— Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020
Notably, Microsoft specifically says this stream will offer a first look at actual gameplay. This is a welcome change from the cinematic reveals we’ve been getting for next-gen titles, including, most notably, of Series X titles Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.
However, it’s important to note that Inside Xbox episode won’t actually feature first-party titles like Halo or Hellblade, given that Microsoft mentions the stream will feature gameplay from its “global developers partners.” On Twitter, Aaron Greenberg, GM of Xbox Games Marketing, confirmed that Xbox’s first-party teams are “hard at work on some big summer plans.” He says more details are coming “soon.”
So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5
— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) April 30, 2020
One of these third-party games is confirmed to be Ubisoft Montreal’s recently unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is set to launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X this holiday. The first-ever gameplay footage for the title will be shown during Inside Xbox.
We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned! https://t.co/1KjtTI1FdF
— Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) April 30, 2020
