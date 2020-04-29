Canon allowing select cameras to be used as webcams

Canon has rolled out a new tool called the ‘Canon Webcam Utility’ that allows select cameras to be used as a Windows 10 webcam.
The feature is limited to 25 cameras ranging from DSLR and Mirrorless EOS models to regular Canon PowerShot point and shoot cameras.
My Canon Eos M5 isn’t supported, so I’m unable to test the feature. However, Canon has posted a product tour explaining how it works, and it does look much better than a standard webcam.
The feature is simple enough to use. If your camera is among those listed on this page, you can click on its name and download the webcam utility. Once you’ve downloaded it, you can plug your camera into your computer via USB and use the new app to set it up as your webcam.
So far it only works on Windows 10, but it’s a beta so hopefully, more operating systems and cameras are supported in the future. Canon is also asking for more feedback related to the utility on its forums.
Since people have been forced to work remotely, video calling has skyrocketed and with it the demand for webcams. Some people have been getting around this by using their phones or third-party camera programs, but it’s nice to see an official camera option appear.
You can learn more about the feature on Canon’s website. The supported cameras are listed below:
DSLR
- EOS-1D X Mark III
- EOS-1D X Mark II
- EOS 5DS R
- EOS 5DS
- EOS 5D Mark IV
- EOS R
- EOS 6D Mark II
- EOS RP
- EOS 7D Mark II EOS 90D
- EOS 80D
- EOS 77D
- EOS Rebel T7i
- EOS Rebel T6i EOS Rebel T7
- EOS Rebel T6 EOS Rebel SL3
- EOS Rebel SL2
- EOS Rebel T100
Mirrorless
- EOS M6 Mark II
- EOS M50
- EOS M200
PowerShot Cameras
- PowerShot G5X Mark II
- PowerShot G7X Mark III
- PowerShot SX70 HS
Source: Canon
