Nokia has started rolling out the latest version of Android Go to the Nokia 1 Plus and the standard version of Android 10 to the Nokia 2.2 and 4.2.
The Nokia 1 Plus came out last summer and currently costs $129 CAD at Best Buy. It’s a super-cheap phone that runs a stripped-down version of Android called Android Go. The experience isn’t exactly flawless, but it does work.
HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas even stated on Twitter that the Android 10 update makes the phone feel like a whole new device.
The Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, is still a budget smartphone, but it does run Android One, the defacto stock Android experience that’s often used by low-cost devices now. Still, it’s the same level of Android you’d find on Pixel, Galaxy or OnePlus phones.
This means it has dark mode, gesture navigation, refined notification controls and more.
The Android 1 Plus update started rolling out today so users can probably expect it to arrive at some point in the next month or so. Some people already have Android 10 on their Nokia 2.2 and 4.2 models, but since this info comes from Android Police, it’s unclear if it’s Canadian specific.
When I reviewed these phones, Nokia stressed how hard it was committing to offering years of software updates to the devices, so it’s nice to see the company follow through on that support.
