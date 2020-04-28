PREVIOUS
News

Apple AirPods are on sale at Visions Electronics in Canada

Both the wireless charging case and the wired charging case models are on sale

Apr 28, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re still looking to pick up a pair of Apple’s AirPods, there are a few great deals at the Canadian electronics retailer, Visions.

The regular AirPods with the wired charging case are discounted by $32 CAD, making them cost $188. 

AirPods with the Wireless Charging case are discounted by $41, but they still ring in at $228. 

You can also buy the AirPods Pros, but they’re not on sale, so they still cost you $329. 

If you’re interested in what model to buy, here is MobileSyrup’s AirPods review, AirPods (with wireless charging) review and AirPods Pro review. 

Source: Visions

Related Articles

News

Apr 7, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Apple reportedly planning to reveal over-ear headphones at WWDC, AirPods X later in 2020

News

Apr 23, 2020

5:54 PM EDT

Apple’s over-ear headphones to be released this summer or fall: analyst

News

Jan 28, 2020

4:55 PM EST

Apple beats analyst Q1 2020 earnings expectations thanks to strong iPhone sales

Comments