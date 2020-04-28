Apple AirPods are on sale at Visions Electronics in Canada

If you’re still looking to pick up a pair of Apple’s AirPods, there are a few great deals at the Canadian electronics retailer, Visions.
The regular AirPods with the wired charging case are discounted by $32 CAD, making them cost $188.
AirPods with the Wireless Charging case are discounted by $41, but they still ring in at $228.
You can also buy the AirPods Pros, but they’re not on sale, so they still cost you $329.
If you’re interested in what model to buy, here is MobileSyrup’s AirPods review, AirPods (with wireless charging) review and AirPods Pro review.
Source: Visions
