PREVIOUS
News

CBC Gem to stream digital Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle event due to COVID-19

The first episode begins streaming on May 1st

Apr 29, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

CBC and the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) are turning Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle into a digital event that will be streamed on CBC Gem.

The reason for this change, of course, is due to the cancellation of the Junos ceremony and all associated programming in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle will showcase some of Canada’s best songwriters as they tell the stories behind their songs and perform from home. The first episode, taking place on Friday, May 1st at 8pm ET, will feature Juno Award winner Brett Kissel and Juno Award nominees Dominique Fils-Aimé, Kaia Kater, and Devon Portielje from Half Moon Run.

The remaining four episodes will release every other week on Fridays until June 26th. More information on the Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Apr 6, 2020

4:41 PM EDT

CBC partners with Hot Docs on ‘festival-at-home’ experience on CBC Gem

News

Mar 28, 2020

11:28 AM EDT

WWE offers free access to WWE Network streaming platform

News

Mar 10, 2015

12:46 PM EDT

Winner announced in our 2015 JUNO Awards ticket giveaway, courtesy of Rdio!

News

Mar 20, 2020

5:59 PM EDT

Sonic the Hedgehog movie gets early digital release due to COVID-19

Comments