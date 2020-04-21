Google working on option to remove audio from videos in Photos

Google may soon add the ability to remove audio from videos in its Photos app, based on a discovery from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.
Specifically, Wong says this would be for Photos on Android, based on her teardown of that version of the app.
Google Photos is working on the ability to remove audio from videos pic.twitter.com/BDxOapsvgr
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020
Given that this was found in the app’s code, it’s unclear whether Google will ultimately roll out the feature. Still, this would surely be useful for Android users. While other Play Store apps offer this audio-removing functionality, Photos looks to do so in a more streamlined manner with a single tap.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments