Motorola Edge and Edge+ press videos leaked online

Just a single day before the company’s Motorola Edge series launch, Evan Blass has leaked alleged official pictures and videos of the upcoming handsets revealing plenty of the details regarding the devices.
First off, these phones look like the best offerings from Motorola in a long time.
The Moto Edge+ sports a ‘Pro Camera System’ that features a 108-megapixel camera, “High-Res Optical Zoom,” ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro shooter.
Alongside the camera system, the Edge+ would feature a two-day battery and wireless fast charging.
Display-wise the Motorola Edge+ sports a 90Hz refresh rate with a waterfall screen. Furthermore, the handset uses a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity.
Additionally, the handset features a stereo speaker.
The Motorola Edge video showcased similar features. This phone would also sport 5G performance, though it’s unclear if this device uses an 865 5G processor. Furthermore, the handset uses a 64-megapixel camera, alongside the optical zoom, ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro shooter. Additionally, the handset features a 25-megapixel selfie camera, two-day battery life, stereo speakers and an “advanced on-screen fingerprint scanner.”
Motorola will officially unveil the Edge and Edge+ Wednesday, April 22nd.
Evan Blass has shared these details on his Patreon page, here.
Image Credit: Evan Blass (Patreon)
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)
