News

Wheels for Apple’s Mac Pro costs over $200 more than the new iPhone SE

Apr 15, 2020

5:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple has started selling individual sets of Mac Pro feet and wheels for those who bought the computer in one configuration and have decided they’d like the other — the only problem is they’re crazy expensive.

We all know how much the Mac Pro and the accompanying Pro Display XDR cost — $7,500 CAD and $6,300 respectively — but at least there’s high-end tech and excellent engineering those products.

For instance, the stainless steel feet cost $369 CAD in Canada, and these should arguably be bundled in with every Mac Pro. The 4-pack of wheels is also priced at an ultra-premium $869.

To put the cost in perspective, Apple’s brand new iPhone SE only costs $600 in Canada, making it actually $269 cheaper than the wheelset.

If for some reason you find yourself needing either of these parts, you can find them on Apple’s website under the ‘Mac components’ sub-section of ‘Mac Accessories.’

Source: Apple

