Amazon warehouse employee in Balzac, Alberta tests positive for COVID-19

An Amazon warehouse employee in Balzac, Alberta has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent report from the CBC.
The company says that it is now implementing extreme measures to ensure the safety of other employees. A spokesperson for the company told the CBC that Amazon is supporting the employee who is recovering.
“We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” the spokesperson said.
Some of the measures include longer break periods, availability of masks, enhanced cleaning and video-based interviews.
Health Canada has noted that the risk of contracting COVID-19 from packages and letters is low. The federal agency states on its website that since packages take days or weeks to be shipped, the risk of spread is low.
It has also stated that there is no known risk of COVID-19 entering the country through parcels or packages.
Source: CBC News
