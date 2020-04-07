WhatsApp adds new limits on message forwarding to combat misinformation

WhatsApp is attempting to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform by implementing new measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the company introduced an indicator to show users that a message has been forwarded many times by displaying double arrows on top of it. Now, WhatsApp has introduced a limit that only allows these messages to be forwarded to one chat at a time.
In a blog post, the Facebook-owned company noted that it has “seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation.”
WhatsApp says that it believes that it is important to slow the spread of these messages to keep the platform more personal.
It also notes that it’s aware that not all forwarded messages are bad and that some are funny videos, memes or prayers. However, there is still an abundance of misinformation on the platform which makes steps like this necessary.
Although this new step won’t get rid of misinformation on the platform altogether, it’s still an important step in the right direction.
Source: WhatsApp
