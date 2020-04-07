Eden App launches sponsorship program to provide lawn services to healthcare workers

Toronto-based Eden App, which is an on demand lawn care and snow removal company, is launching a sponsorship program to help healthcare workers.
People can sponsor any frontline worker of their choosing and Eden App will service their property towards any essential lawn care service. The company wants to use this program as a way to thank frontline healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew there was a way for our contractors to help. The idea is to help front-line workers during this crisis and bring them happiness,” said Ben Zlotnick, the founder of Eden App, in a press release.
Participants have to complete an online form and provide their contact information. An Eden representative will then follow up with the participant about sponsorship details. The company then contacts the frontline worker and completes the process.
Eden App notes that participation is encouraged even if you don’t have a specific healthcare worker in mind. The company says that for every contribution made, Eden will donate all profits from each corresponding order to Food Banks Canada or Feeding America.
Eden App currently operates in several Canadian and American areas including the GTA, Ottawa and Southern Ontario.
Image credit: Eden App
Source: Eden App
