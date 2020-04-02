Peloton’s workout app comes to Android TV for better living room workouts

Peloton is opening up its instructor-led workouts to more people through the release of a new Android TV app.
For those unfamiliar with Peloton, the company makes connected spin bikes with an attached screen. Users can tune into streamed workout classes through the screen.
Of course, if you don’t have one of Peloton’s expensive bikes, it’s no problem. You can also grab the app to participate with the equipment you already have, or do other guided workouts like runs or yoga that don’t require equipment at all.
The addition of Android TV support makes it easier than ever to get into Peloton. Users can download the Peloton app to their Android TV box through Google Play, sign in and turn their living room into a fitness studio.
The Peloton app includes an extensive library of strength, yoga, meditation, stretching and bootcamp workouts alongside Peloton’s cycling and running content.
Currently, the Peloton app’s digital membership has an extended 90-day free trial available until April 30th. After the free trial, members pay $12.99 per month.
You can learn more about the Peloton app on the company’s website.
