CIRA providing hospitals, small businesses free access to its cybersecurity services

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is providing free access to its cybersecurity services and infrastructure to help institutions and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting April 2nd, hospitals, healthcare facilities and small businesses can get six months of free access to CIRA DNS Firewall. The software blocks malware and phishing attacks while also disabling botnet command and control.
The software provides an additional layer of protection and CIRA notes that it is already being used by some of Canada’s top hospitals.
Small businesses and nonprofits with less than 100 employees and all healthcare clinics and hospitals can add the CIRA DNS Firewall to their networks and devices for free until September 30th.
CIRA notes that hackers are taking advantage of the current situation and preying on vulnerable institutions, which is why it wants to lend its expertise to help protect them.
“Unfortunately, bad actors will always try to exploit a crisis. As such, CIRA is extending access to the infrastructure and tools we use to keep the .CA domain system safe to those who are helping to keep Canada running,” said Jaques Latour, the CTO of CIRA, in a press release.
In addition to the CIRA DNS Firewall, the organization is also providing early access to a new free service called CIRA Canadian Shield for all healthcare workers, small businesses and educational institutions.
The software is designed to protect their personal devices and home networks from malware and phishing attacks while working from home.
Source: CIRA
Comments