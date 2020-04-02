Spotify now features Siri support on Apple Watch

Music streaming service Spotify now features Siri voice commands on any Apple Watch capable of running watchOS 6.

This means that Apple Watch users can now say “Hey Siri, play music on Spotify,” as well as any voice command that ends in “Spotify” to control the app with voice commands. Siri support was first added to the iPhone and iPad when iOS 13 dropped last year following Apple opening SiriKit developer access to specific types of apps.

While a relatively minor update, Siri support could be useful for anyone who uses their Apple Watch while exercising since voice commands allow for hands-free control of what music is playing. Though I don’t exercise often, I do frequently listen to music while doing chores around the house, and I can see myself taking advantage of Spotify’s new Siri integration while cleaning.

watchOS 6 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5. This means that only the original Apple Watch released back in 2015 is incompatible with Siri voice commands.

Spotify is available on iOS, Android and desktop.

Spotify Premium is priced at $9.99 CAD per month for an individual plan, $12.99 per month for a duo plan, $14.99 per month for a family plan and $4.99 per month for a student subscription.