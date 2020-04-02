Rogers launches new community partnerships to support those in need amid COVID-19

Rogers is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and Women’s Shelters Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep communities safe and connected.
The national carrier is donating smartphones, in collaboration with Samsung, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. It is also providing six months of free service to ensure that families can get the digital tools and services they need to be connected.
Rogers is partnering with Women’s Shelters Canada to help raise awareness of the services that are available to women in need. The carrier says that it will place awareness ads on Sportsnet, Citytv and its new radio brands, which will all ensure that the ads reach tens of millions of Canadians each week.
Further, the carrier notes that it is also committed to providing urgent digital tools for shelters in need.
“We are pleased to help support the great work being done by Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada and Women’s Shelters of Canada as they help ensure some of our most vulnerable community members are kept safe and connected,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale in a press release.
These new measures build on Rogers’ partnership with Food Banks Canada to help it reach its fundraising goal of $150 million to address food shortages.
Source: Rogers
