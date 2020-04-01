WhatsApp working on feature to allow multiple devices per phone number

It seems that Facebook-owned WhatsApp may be looking to add a feature that allows users to use one phone number across several smartphones.
WABetaInfo found hints of the feature in the latest WhatsApp beta update. Although there were rumours about this feature last year, there is now proof that it could be a possibility, as WABetaInfo was able to trigger messages that reference support for multiple devices.
This new capability would surely be helpful for people who have more than one smartphone or switch smartphones more frequently. It’ll not only enhance the user experience, but could also garner more users.
It’s currently unknown whether this feature will be cross-platform and if it would work for someone who has an Android phone and an iPad, but we do know that it will work between several smartphones.
It’s important to note that there’s no timeline on when this feature could be available as part of a wide public release, but it is nice to know that it could be a possibility in the future.
Source: WABetaInfo Via: 9to5Google
