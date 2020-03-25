Government to launch online portal for financial assistance amid COVID-19

The Government of Canada has announced that it will shortly be launching an online portal for Canadians to apply to get financial assistance.
As part of its efforts to help Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government announced new measures. The government says that Canadians who have lost their income due to COVID-19 will be eligible for $2,000 a month for up to four months.
Canadians who are eligible for the assistance will be asked to apply through the new portal. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that the portal will be active soon, and that Canadians should be able to receive the money within 10 days.
MobileSyrup will update this story once the portal has been launched.
