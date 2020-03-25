WHO partners with Microsoft, Facebook and others for COVID-19 hackathon

The WHO has partnered with several tech companies, including Microsoft and Facebook, for a hackathon to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global hackathon will promote the development of software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges that are being faced right now due to the virus.
Other companies involved in the program include Twitter, TikTok, Slack, Pinterest, Giphy and WeChat. The companies will be sharing their resources to support participants through the submission period.
“Given the isolation currently being experienced within communities right now, we want to create an online space where developers could ideate, experiment and build software solutions to help address this crisis,” the hackathon website notes.
There are a number of suggested themes for potential software solution ideas including health, vulnerable populations, businesses, community, education and entertainment.
