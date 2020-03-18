Xbox Publisher sale offers games up to 85 percent off

Xbox One is bringing a Square Enix Publisher sale for the next 12 days, ending on March 30th.
The sale includes titles like Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy VII, Life is Strange and more.
Check out some of the more notable games in Canadian dollars, below.
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: now $16.19, was $26.99
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Kingdom Hearts III: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: now 23.49, was $46.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: now $5.99, was $39.99
- Just Cause 3: now $6.74, was $26.99
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris: now $3.99, was $19.99
- Life is Strange – Complete Season: now $3.99, was $19.99
- Thief: now $19.99, was $2.99
You can check out the complete list of games, here.
