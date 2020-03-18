PlayStation ‘Mega March Sale’ discounts a variety of games until March 31

PlayStation is throwing a ‘Mega March Sale,‘ offering a variety of games at discounted prices.
The sale is set to run until March 31st, and includes games like Grand Theft Auto V, Outer Wilds, Monster Hunter: World, Doom and more.
Below are some of the games on sale, in Canadian dollars.
- Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition — now $41.39, was $89.99
- Grand Theft Auto V — now $18.49, was $36.99
- Monster Hunter World” Iceborne Digital Deluxe — now $50.24, was $66.99
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — now $34.76, was $53.49
- Outer Wilds: now $25.11, was $33.49
- Overcooked! 2 — now $20.09, was $33.49
- The Last of Us Remastered — now $14.99, was $19.99
- Concrete Genie — now $19.99, was $39.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 — now $20.09, was $33.49
- MediEvil — now $25.99, was $39.99
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — now $9.99, was $19.99
- Elex — now $19.99, was $79.99
- Fallout 76 — now $27.49, was $54.99
- Beyond: Two Souls — now $7.49, was $29.99
- Click here for a complete list of the game on sale.
Comments