PlayStation ‘Mega March Sale’ discounts a variety of games until March 31

Games like Monster Hunter World and GTA V are on sale until the end of March

Mar 18, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

PlayStation is throwing a ‘Mega March Sale,‘ offering a variety of games at discounted prices.

The sale is set to run until March 31st, and includes games like Grand Theft Auto V, Outer Wilds, Monster Hunter: World,  Doom and more.

Below are some of the games on sale, in Canadian dollars.

  • Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition — now $41.39, was $89.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V — now $18.49, was $36.99
  • Monster Hunter World” Iceborne Digital Deluxe — now $50.24, was $66.99
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — now $34.76, was $53.49
  • Outer Wilds: now $25.11, was $33.49
  • Overcooked! 2 — now $20.09, was $33.49
  • The Last of Us Remastered — now $14.99, was $19.99
  • Concrete Genie — now $19.99, was $39.99
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3 — now $20.09, was $33.49
  • MediEvil — now $25.99, was $39.99
  • Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — now $9.99, was $19.99
  • Elex — now $19.99, was $79.99
  • Fallout 76 — now $27.49, was $54.99
  • Beyond: Two Souls — now $7.49, was $29.99
  • Click here for a complete list of the game on sale.

