Tim Hortons is completely eliminating paper Roll Up the Rim cups due to public health concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The coffee chain says that it does not believe that it’s the right time for its 100,000 employees to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during the current public health environment.
Tim Hortons says it is redistributing all $30 million of prizes to restaurant giveaways and the digital contest through its app. Around $14 million free coffees and hot beverages will be given away at participating Tim Hortons restaurants.
Cash registers at the restaurant are being programmed to randomize the coffee and hot beverage giveaway and winning guests will automatically be credited for their beverage at the time of purchase. The coffee chain says this still gives customers a 1 in 9 chance of winning.
“Tim Hortons recognizes that some guests will miss the excitement of rolling up the paper cups, even for good reason given the current public health environment,” the chain said in a statement.
Further, $16 million in prizes can be won through the Tim Hortons app. This includes the cars, TVs, reward miles, pre-paid gift cards and Tims gift cards.
Tim Hortons faced backlash after it announced that it was moving to a more digital Roll Up the Rim contest with a reduced number of prizes. This latest move is sure to disappoint customers even more.
Source: Tim Hortons
