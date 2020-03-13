PREVIOUS|
News

Cineplex responds to COVID-19 by reducing capacity ‘by a minimum of 50%’ in all its locations

Mar 13, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

0 comments

Cineplex app on Android

Cineplex announced that it will cut back the number of patrons it will allow in a screening.

On its social channels, the company stated, ‘the health and safety of our employees and guests is paramount. In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our buildings, we have reduced capacity by a minimum of 50% in all 1,693 theatre auditoriums across Canada to allow for social-distancing.’

The theatre chain also noted in an email that “With reduced capacity auditoriums, we are providing our guests with the choice to sit where they feel most comfortable and safe from social-distancing perspective.”

Cineplex also said it has increased the communication within the company and also introduced ‘enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our locations, with particular focus on high traffic and high contact areas.”

Last December, London, England-based theatre chain Cineworld announced plans to acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion CAD. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Source: Cineplex

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2020

1:30 PM EDT

Pokémon Go game easier to play indoors during COVID-19 season

News

Mar 13, 2020

1:41 PM EDT

What Canadian telecom companies are doing to help customers during COVID-19

News

Dec 16, 2019

11:08 AM EST

Major global cinema chain Cineworld to acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion

News

Jan 16, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Scene members can get a free small popcorn bag from Cineplex this Sunday

Comments