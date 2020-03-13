Cineplex announced that it will cut back the number of patrons it will allow in a screening.
On its social channels, the company stated, ‘the health and safety of our employees and guests is paramount. In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our buildings, we have reduced capacity by a minimum of 50% in all 1,693 theatre auditoriums across Canada to allow for social-distancing.’
The theatre chain also noted in an email that “With reduced capacity auditoriums, we are providing our guests with the choice to sit where they feel most comfortable and safe from social-distancing perspective.”
Cineplex also said it has increased the communication within the company and also introduced ‘enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our locations, with particular focus on high traffic and high contact areas.”
Last December, London, England-based theatre chain Cineworld announced plans to acquire Cineplex for $2.8 billion CAD. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
Source: Cineplex
