Apple’s next iPhone might feature a rear depth-sensing camera

This would allow the smartphone's camera to detect how far away it is from people and objects

Mar 12, 2020

11:55 AM EDT

iPhone 11 and iPhoen 11 Pro Max

As far as rumours go, this one surrounding the rear camera array set to be included in Apple’s next iPhone seems like it will likely end up being accurate.

Apple’s next iPhone is tipped to feature a rear-facing 3D camera, according to Fast Company’s sources. Apple will reportedly move the same technology that powers its TrueDepth front-facing camera to the back of the next iPhone. This would move Apple’s smartphone in line with devices like the recently released Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, which both feature a rear time-of-flight sensor.

The face sensor technology will reportedly be supplied by Lumentum, the same manufacturer that makes its current Face ID sensors.

While it’s still unclear how Apple intends to utilize the rear-facing 3D sensor, it should, in theory, improve the smartphones’ portrait and zoom functionality since the technology allows the device to detect how far an object or person is away from it. It’s also likely that the 3D sensor will play into the tech giant’s recent augmented reality push in some way.

What we don’t know yet is how many of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature the rear-facing 3D sensor. The tech giant typically reserves at least some features for its ‘Pro’ models. This means there’s a possibility that the back TrueDepth sensor could only be included in its high-end 2020 iPhone models.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that this is just a rumour. Even Fast Company says that Apple has considered bringing a 3D sensor to the rear of the iPhone in the past, only to cut the functionality eventually.

Apple is expected to reveal its 2020 iPhone lineup at a hardware event in September, though given the recent COVID-19 outbreak, it’s possible the keynote and subsequent release will be delayed.

Source: Fast Company

