The 49th annual Juno Awards have been cancelled due to COVID-19

The 49th annual Juno Awards have been cancelled.
Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the award ceremony and the Juno Week activities in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, are both cancelled.
— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 12, 2020
The Canadian music awards ceremony was scheduled for this Sunday, March 15th.
Canadian musicians like Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara and more received award nominations for this year’s event.
Conferences like Mobile World Congress, Google I/O and E3 have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Source: The Juno Awards
