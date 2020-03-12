Tesla has started delivering the first few Model Y orders

Reports are coming in of people getting delivering notifications for their Tesla Model Y crossovers, with some dates being as early as March 13th.
Buyers from Washington State, Fremont and San Diego, California, have all reported March 13th delivery dates. However, as far as we can find, no Canadians have posted about getting a Model Y that early, according to Teslarati.
That said, at the end of February, there were reports of a few Canadians getting “Prepare for delivery” confirmation emails, so it would stand to reason that these people would be getting their deliveries soon as well.
Oh Canada 🇨🇦 are you guys ready for Y! Delivery emails are going out in Vancouver. #tesla #modely #canada pic.twitter.com/yLbMWNkDuH
— AnythingTesla (@AnythingTesla) February 27, 2020
Beyond these delivery notifications, people have seen hundreds of Model Ys parked at the Tesla building in Fremont, California and Elon Musk did say that the first wave of Model Ys would be shipping earlier than expected during the company’s last earnings call.
Source: Teslarati
