Here’s what’s coming to CTV Throwback and CTV Movies in April

There’s Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and so many other streaming services available in Canada. While Bell has Crave, the company also offers streaming via CTV.ca and the CTV app.
Available in the CTV app is ‘CTV Throwback’ and ‘CTV Movies,’ which both offer free streaming of full seasons of classic series.
Here’s all of the content hitting CTV’s platforms in April:
New to CTV Throwback in April
- Kevin Can Wait: seasons 1 and 2 — April 2nd
- Grown Ups: season 1 — April 2nd
- Between Brothers: season 1 — April 2nd
- Malcolm & Eddie: seasons 1 – 4 — April 2nd
- Doctor, Doctor: seasons 1 – 3 — April 9th
- Dr. Ken: seasons 1 & 2 — April 9th
- Baywatch: seasons 4 & 5 — April 10th
- Breaking In (2011): seasons 1 & 2 — April 16th
- The Critic: seasons 1 & 2 — April 23rd
- The Dana Carvey Show: season 1 — April 23rd
- The Jeff Foxworthy Show: seasons 1 & 2 — April 23rd
- Action: season 1 — April 30th
- Alex, Inc.: season 1 — April 30th
- Bette!: season 1 — April 30th
- My Big Fat Greek Life: season 1 — April 30th
- Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy: season 1 — April 30th
- Save Me (2013): season 1 — April 30th
- The Ellen Show: season 1 — April 30th
New to CTV Movies April
- Four Weddings and a Funeral — April 1st
- Legally Blonde — April 1st
- The Terminator — April 1st
- Walking Tall (2004) — April 1st
- Beverly Hills Ninja — April 2nd
- Black Dynamite — April 2nd
- Blankman — April 2nd
- Joe Dirt — April 2nd
- Juwana Mann — April 2nd
- Shakes the Clown — April 2nd
- White Chicks — April 2nd
- Mad Families (2007) — April 9th
- Stay Tuned — April 9th
- The Whole Nine Yards — April 9th
- An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder — April 16th
- Heavy Metal — April 16th
- Pineapple Express — April 16th
- Puff Puff Pass — April 16th
- Space Station 76 — April 16th
- Superbad — April 16th
- Thema & Louise — April 16th
- Death At A Funeral (2010) — April 23rd
- Guess Who? — April 23rd
- I Spy — April 23rd
- Master Of Disguise — April 23rd
- Richard Pryor – Here and Now — April 23rd
- Richard Pryor – Live On The Sunset Strip — April 23rd
- The Animal (2001) — April 23rd
- The Wedding Ringer
