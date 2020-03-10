PREVIOUS|
Try out the Animal Crossing New Horizons map editor prior to March 20th

You can daydream of paradise with this fun tool

Mar 10, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

If you’re excited about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you can get a little taste of island life ahead of the Switch game’s release by designing your own map online.

Github user ‘eugeneration’ has created an online tool called ‘Happy Island Designer‘ that allows players to add custom icons to the map so you can dream about what your island might look like when the game launches.

You can place trees, homes and buildings, as well as sculpt the land and rivers. In New Horizons, you’ll be able to move residents and buildings once you get far enough into the game.

The online tool works well and is pretty responsive and easy to use.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20th.

Source: Eugeneration

