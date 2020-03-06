Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is currently on sale at Best Buy, Staples, the Microsoft Store and Costco.
- 13.5″ 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $1199.00 CAD after $150 off
13.5″ 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1349.00 CAD after $380 off
13.5″ 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2299.00 CAD after $390 off
If you buy the laptop from Costco, you get a free Microsoft Arc Mouse.
The 15-inch version of the laptop is also on sale. On Microsoft’s website, the 15-inch is sold out, but you can still grab it from Best Buy and Costco.
- 15″ AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2,549.99 CAD after $160 off
- 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,999.99 CAD after $160 off
- 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $1,399.99 CAD after $200 off
Check out the above retailers if you’re interested in purchasing the Surface Laptop 3. There are also a lot more configurations on sale than the ones mentioned above. The promotion ends on March 19th.
- Source: RedFlagDeals
