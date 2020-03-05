Nokia plans to unveil 5G phone in new ‘No Time to Die’ trailer on March 8

HMD Global’s Nokia brand confirmed that it’ll reveal its upcoming 5G handset on March 19th.
But if you can’t wait until then, the Finnish company will tease the phone in a trailer for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die on March 8th.
Alongside the 5G phone, the new film will also include the 7.2 and the legendary Nokia 3310. The film will feature Lashana Lynch who plays Agent Nomi using the new 5G phone.
The Bond film was originally planned to launch in April but was postponed until November 12th due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.
It’s unclear if Nokia’s new phone will come to Canada, but more 5G phones are on their way, so it’s possible.
Image credit: TechRadar
Source: Pocket-lint
