While Huawei is still about a month away from revealing the flagship P40 Pro, it has already unveiled the low-end version of the series in some parts of the world.
Huawei’s P40 Lite is priced at €299 (roughly, $439 CAD) and has a quad-camera array on the back. Inside it has the 7nm Kirin 810 processor, which is one of the company’s newer mid-range processors. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of interior storage.
It has a 6.4-inch screen with a 2,310 x 1,080-pixel resolution. Instead of a notch, it has a small hole-punch display in the top left corner with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The main camera array is made up of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor.
It’s got a 4,200mAh battery, so it should last for quite a while as well. That said, Huawei’s new phones still can’t have Google Play services on them, so even if it does launch in Canada, it will be a hard sell.
Source: Android Authority
