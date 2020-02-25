PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in March 2020

GRID and two SteamWorld games are hitting Stadia in March

Feb 25, 2020

3:23 PM EST

0 comments

Every month Google offers several free Stadia games to those with the streaming service’s Stadia Pro subscription.

Now, Google has revealed that the three free games coming to Stadia Pro in March are GRID, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest. There’s also a new game hitting the Stadia store called Spitlings. Spitlings is an arcade game that rewards teamwork and punishes individual failure. The game is available first on Stadia and costs $14 USD (about $18.60 CAD).

GRID

  • Developer: Codemasters
  • Publisher: Codemasters
  • Genre: Racing
  • Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
  • Original console/PC release date: October 11th, 2019
  • Metacritic score: 73 percent (PS4)

Race other cars, but be aware of the game’s Nemesis system. If you bump a specific car too many times, the driver will remember and become aggressive towards your vehicle.

SteamWorld Dig 2

  • Developer: Image & Form
  • Publisher: Image & Form
  • Genre: Platformer, metroidvania, action-adventure
  • Mode(s): Single-player,
  • Original Switch release date: September 26th, 2017
  • Metacritic score: 88 percent (Switch)

When an old trading town is hit by a mysterious earthquake, a digger steambot and her companion have to dig through the world filled with traps and secrets to figure out what happened.

SteamWorld Quest

  • Developer: Image & Form
  • Publisher: Thunderful Publishing
  • Genre: Role-playing, deck building
  • Mode(s): Single-player
  • Original Switch release date: April 25th, 2019
  • Metacritic score: 80 percent (Switch)

Lead a party of heroes through a hand-drawn world. Players also use cards and craft a deck to fight turn-based battles.

Three months of Stadia are included in both the Premiere and Founders Editions — the only two bundles available around the launch. Therefore, anyone with Stadia will already have Stadia Pro and be eligible to claim these free games. After the three months, a Stadia Pro subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month.

Source: Community Stadia

Related Articles

News

Feb 25, 2020

11:05 AM EST

Microsoft releases several Xbox One dashboard design tweaks

News

Nov 21, 2019

10:30 AM EST

No, you won’t lose games you bought with Stadia Pro discounts once your subscription ends

News

Feb 24, 2020

2:05 PM EST

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X features powerful 12 teraflop GPU

News

Feb 21, 2020

4:34 PM EST

Microsoft publisher sales offers games up to 75 percent off

Comments