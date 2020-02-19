Vidéotron launches mobile network in Rimouski, Quebec

Vidéotron has launched its mobile network in Rimouski, Quebec and 12 neighbouring municipalities in the province.
The carrier says that since it already serves the Rivière-du-Loup and Trois-Pistoles areas, Rimouski was the next logical step to expand its mobile coverage.
To mark its arrival into the area, Vidéotron is offering an extra $10 per month discount on its Zen plans, which is exclusive for local residents. The Zen plans currently range from 6GB to 12GB per month and cost between $60 to $85 per month.
Further, each Zen plan includes unlimited calling and texting in Canada, call waiting and conference calling, an option to add a Daily Traveller Pass and access to the Stingray Music app.
“Vidéotron’s arrival on the scene will give local residents access to the best on the market,” said Jean-Francois Pruneau, the president and CEO of Vidéotron, in a press release.
The carrier says that Rimouski residents will now have more choice when it comes to picking a mobile carrier. Vidéotron claims that the reason Quebecers pay lower prices for mobile plans than the rest of the country is because of its presence in the market.
Consumers can get more information about Vidéotron’s plans and deals on its website.
